By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at the Oshodi area of Lagos, when soldiers from the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) clashed with motor park touts and some hoodlums, leaving many injured, while some people were robbed of their money and other personal belongings.

Many people believed to be touts were taken away by the soldiers at the Capa Motor Park in Mosafejo area of Oshodi.

Trouble started when the soldiers heard about the death of one of their colleagues who was allegedly murdered, on Monday, by hoodlums, on top of the Oshodi bridge.

A source told Daily Sun that the personnel of the NAF was allegedly murdered by hoodlums, on Monday, while his body was seen on top of the bridge, on Tuesday, and evacuated by government officials to the morgue.

Early in the morning, yesterday, Military personnel stormed the popular Capa Motor Park to question the chairman on what he knew about the death of the soldier, but the touts, who thought their chairman was being arrested by the soldiers, started throwing stones, bottles and cudgels at the soldiers who got angry and started shooting into the air. The touts were said to have touched the patrol vehicles belonging to the soldiers.

It was gathered that there was pandemonium as residents, traders and road users ran for cover. Motorists and their passengers also abandoned their vehicles, while many passengers were stranded as no commercial vehicle driver had the courage to pass through the road as the soldiers had taken over the entire area.