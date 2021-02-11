By Christopher Oji

Many people were injured and property worth millions destroyed when factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) engaged themselves in a free- -for-all fight at the Obalende area of Lagos State, disrupting commercial activities. There was also pandamoniun as motorists and their passengers abandoned their vehicles and took to their heels. A witness said members the NURTW freely used guns, charms and other dangerous weapons during the fight that lasted for hours.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said six persons have been arrested in connection with the fight.

According to Adejobi:” The Command has deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting troubles at Obalende area of Lagos State.

Normalcy has been restored to the area. Based on preliminary findings, the crisis was between transport unions in the area and no life was lost. Six suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID), Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that the command will not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state. He, however, directed the area commander of Area A, Lion Building, ACP Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts on flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island generally, with the available recourses deployed to the area command.

“The leaders of transport unions in the area, however, have been invited for interrogation and further action”.