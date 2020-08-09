Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Pandemonium on Sunday enveloped the sleepy town of Aladejana Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State as revenue collectors working for the state government engaged in free for all with some commercial motorcyclists.

The revenue collectors were said to have demanded for emblem money from the commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada riders but they declined.

It was gathered that the clash started when an okada rider was stopped by the revenue collectors who demanded money for the emblem on the motorcycle but allegedly refused to pay the tax .

A source said “those people collecting motorcycle emblem money stopped an okada rider who was taking her sick child to a neighboring maternity centre for continuation of her treatment .

“They requested for the emblem money but the man could not pay them. This led to an argument between them. His motorcycle’s ignition key was forcibly seized by one of the collectors and this led to confrontation which later led to a fight between the man and the collectors

“The other okada riders in the area joined the fight and this led to serious fracas which rendered many injured.”

One of the senior police officers in Olofin Idanre Divisional Police Station confirmed the incident but the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he had not been briefed on the crisis from the divisional police station.

Reacting to the development, the Lisa of Alade Idanre, Chief M.O Akinsowon decried the situation whereby people had to resort to violence to collect tax on emblem.

He appealed for calm among the warring groups, assuring that the community would look into the matter.