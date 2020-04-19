George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was pandemonium in the oil rich Mgbala Agwa community in Oguta council area of Imo State last week when armed soldiers allegedly acting at the behest of an oil services stormed the community shooting sporadically into the air.

This is just as the member representing Oguta state constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Frank Ugborma described the action of both the oil company and the army as irresponsible behaviour.

The action of the armed soldiers who came in 15 Hilux vans and led by one Captain Bala caused panic, sending the people who were already holding a peaceful protest against the maltreatment being meted on them by the oil company scampering for safety.

In the process many of the people, especially elderly women and men, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The soldiers did not stop at that as they chased after the people lashing them with horse whips.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Blaise Uba, who lamented about the situation said that since the oil services started operations in the community 16 years ago the community has not benefitted anything except intimidation.

According to him, “Last week the trucks of this oil company had knocked down an indigene Mrs Sabina Opara and crushed one of her legs. Angered by this, the youths of community blocked them and demanded that the company should come and settle with them over non-implementation of the MoU signed with them. But instead of them to come, they sent the army who invaded the community shooting sporadically for over three hours.”

Chairman of Mgbala Agwa Town Union, Emeka Egbulugha said that since the oil services started operation in the community that nobody has been employed by the company and that even the MoU signed between it and the company has never been implemented.

Member representing Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugborma who condemned the action of the oil company said that he will take up the matter by informing the leadership of the Assembly at the resumption of plenary.