From John Adams, Minna

Scores of armed Bandits have been neutralized in Farin Doki community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state when a combined team of local vigilantes and Hunters ambushed them during their invasion of the community.

The attack which community source told our correspondent occurred on Tuesday evening, also saw two members of the vigilantes missing.

The bandits in their large number, and said to be riding on motorcycles, had invaded some villages around Farin Doki community unknown to them that the local vigilantes and hunters had laid ambushed after receiving privilege information about their invasion.

The bandits it was gathered, were cut off from communication with their informants after service providers seized network in the area due to the ongoing security operation and therefore ran into the ambush.

It was gathered that after two hours of fierce gun battle with the ill-equipped local vigilantes and the local hunters, unspecified number of the bandits were neutralized while two local vigilantes were stabbed to death when their ammunition exhausted.

According to our source, a number of motorcycles, AK47 riffles and machine guns were recovered from the bandits who our source said are now working closely with some Boko Haram elements who are currently recruiting youths in the area.

Meanwhile about 22 people suspected to have link with armed bandits have been arrested across four communities in the area after a Joint Security TaskForce raided their hideout.

Some of the suspects were arrested with riffles and had been taken to security facilities in Zumba for onward movement to the police command headquarters in Minna, the state capital.

The state Police Command Public Relation Officer, ASP Wasiu Biodun could not be reached to confirmed the latest attack as his Mobil phones could not go through as at the time of filing this report.

