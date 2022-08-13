From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least nineteen persons including members of the local vigilante were killed by terrorists in Karekuka village in Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

A source who confirmed the incident said that the terrorists came into the village on Friday evening and started shooting sporadically killing about Thirteen villagers and some members of the local vigilante who tried to repel the attack.

He said that at least six of the terrorists also lost their lives in the attack, even as several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the terrorists also attacked Garin Gidado community in the same local government area on Saturday morning but no one was killed in the attack as most of the people had already vacated the village.

Taraba State Police Command has also confirmed the attack and said officers have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy and also convey the corpses to a nearby morgue as investigations commence.

Our correspondent reports that terrorists have been attacking communities in several locations across the state leaving trails of blood, agony destruction and sheer mayhem in their wake.