From John Adams, Minna

Scores of armed Bandits were neutralised in Farin Doki community, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, when a combined team of local vigilantes and hunters ambushed them as they invaded the community.

The attack, which a community source told Daily Sun occurred on Tuesday evening, also saw two members of the vigilantes missing.

The bandits said to be riding on motorcycles, in their large numbers, had invaded some villages around Farin Doki community, but, unknown to them, the local vigilantes and hunters had laid ambush after receiving information about their invasion.

The bandits, it was further gathered, could not communicate with their informants as service providers had cut off networks in the area due to the ongoing security operations and, therefore, ran into the ambush.

It was also gathered that after two hours of fierce gun battle with the ill-equipped local vigilantes and the local hunters, an unspecified number of the bandits were neutralised, while two local vigilantes were stabbed to death when their ammunition got exhausted.

Our source said a number of motorcycles, AK47 rifles and machine guns were recovered from the bandits who our source said are now working closely with some Boko Haram elements who are currently recruiting youths in the area.

Meanwhile, about 22 people suspected to have links with armed bandits have been arrested across four communities in the area after a joint security task force raided their hideout. Some of the suspects were arrested with rifles and had been taken to security facilities in Zumba for onward movement to the police command headquarters in Minna, the state capital.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Biodun, could not be reached to confirm the latest attack as his mobile phones could not go through at the time of filing this report.

