From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday, attacked Ohaogelode community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State killing many people.

Daily Sun gathered that, at least, four people were killed and over five houses burnt by the unknown attackers.

The community is said to be a neighbouring community to Effium, in Ohaukwu local government area, which has been involved in an intra communal crisis.

The crisis in Effium, which is between Effium and Ezza-Effium, has claimed many lives and led to many Ezza-Effium people taking refuge in the Ohaogelode community.

Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Clement Odah, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said: “Ohaukwu Local Government Council has received with concern, a report of the unfortunate incident at Ohaogelode Village, in Ishieke Community.

“The Council condemns the incident in strong terms and reassures all that no stones will be left unturned to unravel the true circumstances that led to such avoidable loss of lives and properties.

“Council has initiated a spirited and discreet investigation to unveil the perpetrators of the act and ensure that justice is done.

“Our heartfelt sympathies goes to all the affected families and our beloved brothers from Ohaogelode village. Council re-affirms that both Ishieke and Effium communities have lived in peace as brothers from time immemorial, and this peace must not be tampered with.

“The government of Ebonyi State, under our peace loving governor, has worked assiduously to restore peace in the entire State, and all hands must be on deck to achieve the task of a peaceful Ebonyi state, where love and unity reigns supreme.