Gyang Bere, Jos

Fresh violence broke out yesterday in Dutse Uku, Angwan Rukuba and Rikkos communities in Jos, Plateau State capital, leading to the death of many while scores sustained injuries as Christian and Muslim youths clashed over a dead body.

Daily Sun gathered that many houses were also torched as the violence spilled to neighbouring communities.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mathias Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident, said security operatives have been drafted to arrest the violent clash.

He said: “We have received reports of tension around Dutse Uku, Rikkos and Cele Bridge, and we have mobilised our personnel to the area.

“As we speak, the Area Commander, Jos Metropolis is there on ground. We are still at the trouble spots to bring the situation under control, I can’t guarantee you that I will issue a statement today until I return from the area.”

Residents of the affected communities are living in fear as many remained indoors while those who had gone out for early morning service hurried home to avoid being caught in the cross fire.

Daniel Marku, who is a resident of Dutse Uku, confirmed that there had been serious tension in the area in the last six days when a young man from Angwan Miango was found dead at the boundary between Rikkos and an Hausa settlement in Jos metropolis.

The tension emanating from the killing was, however, doused by security agents and normalcy returned to the area.

Bt yesterday morning, the body of another boy from the same Angwan Miango, who was allegedly killed when he went to wash a car at Cele River, a stream that runs between the Angwan Miango and Rikkos community, was found.

Youths in the Angwan Miango, who were angered by the development, took to the streets in protest, leading to violence between the Christian community and Hausas.

The protest degenerated into full- blown crisis with sound of guns booming in the communities while many houses were set ablaze.

It was gathered that the violence spread to neighbouring communities as residents of Tina Junction and Yantrailer are now living in fear.

It was also learnt that a retired military personnel, Babayale, was hit by a stray bullet in his compound, and has been confirmed dead.

As at the time of writing this report, security agents, including a Special Military Force, were struggling to control the situation in the affected communities and avoid escalating to other parts of the state.