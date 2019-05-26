Gyang Bere, Jos

Fresh violence broke out yesterday in Dutse Uku, Angwan Rukuba, and Rikkos, communities in Jos, Plateau State capital, leaving behind several dead and many injured as Christian and Muslim youths clashed over a corpse.

Daily Sun gathered that many houses were also touched as the violence spilled to neighbouring communities.

Police Public Relation Officer in Plateau State, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, who comfirmed the incident said security men have been drafted to arrest the violent clashed.

According to him, “We have received reports of tension around Dutse Uku, Rikkos, Cele Bridge and we have mobilised our personnel to the area.

“As we speak, the Area Commander, Jos Metropolis is there on the ground. We are still on the trouble spots to bring the situation under control, I can’t guarantee you that I will issue a statement today but until I return from the area.”

Residents of the affected communities are currently living in fear as many remained indoor while those who had gone out for early morning service returned home hurriedly to avoid being caught in a web of the incident.

Daniel Marku, who is a resident of Dutse Uku comfirmed that there has been serious tension in the area in the last six days when a middle age boy from Angwan Miango we as found dead at the boundary between Rikkos and a Hausa extraction in the Jos metropolis.

The tension emanating from the killing was however doused by the security agents and normalcy returned to the area.

Sadly, on Sunday morning, a corpse of another boy from the same Angwan Miango who was allegedly killed when he went to wash a car at Cele River, a stream that runs between the Angwan Miango and Rikkos community was found.

Youths in the Angwan Miango, a native community were angered with the unhealthy development, took to streets in the protest which turn violence between the Christian community and Hausas.

The protest degenerated into full-blown crisis with gunshots dominating the communities and houses set ablaze.

It was gathered that the violence spread to neighbouring communities as residents of Tina Junction and Yantrailer now living in perpetual fear.

It was gathered that retired military personnel identified as Babayale was hit by a stray bullet right in his compound, and has been confirmed dead.

As at the time of fighting this report, security agents including a Special Military Force are currently struggling to control the affected communities and avoid further escalation to some parts of the state.