SOLDIERS of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO, a subsidiary operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, have killed scores of terrorists be- longing to the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group. The soldiers also destroyed major operational bases of the terrorists located at Chindila, Yobe State, and Mayankari, Borno State.

Acting director, Defence Media Opera- tions, Brigadier-General Bernard Ony- euko, said: “On January 25, 2021, at about 1pm, the gallant troops of 233 Bn located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol made contact with Boko Haram criminals at Chindila village. The troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralized five of them in the process while some escaped with gun- shots wounds. Items recovered included

3 AK47 rifles, quantity 5 magazines, 17 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The gal- lant troops are in pursuit of the enemies and have continued to dominate the general area.

“In another development, on Jnau-

ary 25, 2021, at about 4pm, troops of 151 Battalion, 202 Battalion and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fight- ing patrol made contact with some Boko Haram marauding criminals at Mayan- kari. In a swift and aggressive response engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and the process neutralized three Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered included 3 AK47 rifles, 1 solar panel and

1 Improvised Explosive Device-making equipment. The troops destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals.

“The continuous successes recorded

by the gallant troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province main hideouts where they plot and carry out their evil acts against civilian targets is

an indication of their capitulation and the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

“The troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended once again for their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged to continue on the path of the successes so far recorded.

“The entire people of the North East region are once again assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province crimi- nals from their enclaves in this zone