Scores of insurgents were feared killed, while three soldiers sustained injuries as Boko Haram attacked a military base in Katarko village, Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

It was learnt that the insurgents drove into Katarko village in about 10 gun trucks and attacked the military formation late saturday.

It was learnt that the bandits engaged soldiers at the military base in a gun duel, but were repelled with reinforced airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), during which scores the insurgents were killed.

“Many Boko Haram members are also feared dead. They were struck by foot soldiers and air support,” a witness said.

“Three soldiers were injured in the attack and are being treated in a hospital in Damaturu.”

