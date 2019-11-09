Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hundreds of passengers and motorists are stranded following a punishing gridlock being experienced on Calabar-Odukpani- Itu road in Cross Rivers State.

Our correspondent reports that since 1: 00pm on Saturday, the road has been on lock down, making it impassable for commuters travelling between Calabar Uyo and other eastern parts of the country.

The causes of the impasse was said to be a truck which fell at Nsin Itam -Itu axis, straddling the road.

As at the time of filing this report, hundreds of vehicles carrying goods and passengers were lined up with their passenger marooned at the same spot and at the risk of passing the night on the road, as no vehicle is able to drive through to either Calabar or Uyo.

Some passengers were said to have resigned to fate as they were not sure they would be able to get to their destinations in the next two days except there is urgent intervention by either the government of Cross River or Akwa Ibom State.

One of the stranded commuters, Obi Achara, who put a distress call to our correspondent at about 8:00pm said: “We have been here since 3:00pm and we cannot pass through because a truck fell and blocked a section of the road.

“We have tried to see how we can meander through the spot to no avail.

“I want to tell you that there are over 400 cars and trucks that are lined up on both the Calabar and Uyo axis waiting to pass. But we cannot go through and there is no hope of doing so. So, we have resigned to sleep here tonight.

“Please, we call on both Cross River and Akwa Ibom states governments to come to our rescue because our lives are in danger, especially in this era of armed robbery and kidnapping.”

Another passenger, Emmah Ido, said: “We cannot find food to eat and no water to drink. Life has been very tough here because there has been no movement since 3:00pm. We are just in need; only God can save us from this terrible situation. The road is totally bad and hardly motorable.”