Paul Osuyi, Asaba

HUNDREDS of residents in Aradhe community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have been rendered homeless due to flood that also wreaked havoc on farmlands and other property worth millions of naira.

Locals attributed the flooding to ceaseless rains in the past few days in the community.

Some of them whose houses were submerged by flood, said the situation was exacerbated by the lack of drainages and water channels in the town.

“As you can see, no way for the water to flow to the stream in the whole community. We have lost so many of our goods to this flood.

“My garri and other foods are wet. My children and I could not sleep all throughout the past night due to the flood,” a resident, Rachael Ikelegbe, lamented.

Another resident, whose identity could not be ascertained, appealed to “the federal, state and local government authorities to come to our aid by constructing drains and water channels across the various streets in the community.

“You can see that from the beginning of the community to the end, there are no drains or water channels.

“How can the water flow? If we have drains and water channels in our streets and on our roads, we can always clear it, in order to avert the flood.”

President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA), Ovie Umuakpo, said: “The community desperately needs drainage system to forestall future occurrence.

“I hereby call on the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, James Manager, the member representing Isoko Federal constituency, Leo Ogor and the member representing Isoko North constituency, to come to our aid.”