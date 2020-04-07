Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thousands of residents of Torugbene, a coastal community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have been rendered homeless following a devastating rainstorm which destroyed over 100 private and public buildings.

The structures were either smashed or de-roofed by the ravaging storm which however did not claim any life.

But a middle-aged lady identified as Wariagbe-ere Temene suffered severe injuries after an electric pole pulled by the storm was said to have hit her legs and waist.

Most of the displaced persons are now taking temporary refuge in huts where they are further exposed to the elements of weather.

Leaders of the community described the storm as a tornado, and sent an urgent distressed call to both the local, state and federal governments to come the aid of victims.

Chairman of the community, Mr. Awini Ekedetoru said the damaged caused by the storm was enormous and beyond what the community could shoulder, hence the need for intervention by the relevant organs of government.

Also, the community secretary, J.O. Conga and one of the elders, Pamor Keepright who jointly visited the charred scenes, lamented the level of destruction.

“We believe this is a tornado which swept across the community. Over 100 houses have been destroyed.

“Among which are 20 church buildings, six local government property including the maternity, over eight state government buildings including Torugbene Grammar School and Founkoro Primary School which were smashed open.

“We appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and good spirited Nigerians to send relief materials to victims who have been rendered homeless. We were all observing the state-at-home directive when this disaster befell us.

“Many of us have been displaced and are living in temporary huts. We need food, drugs and sleeping materials to cushion the effect of the storm. We appeal to the state government to assist victims rebuild their houses,” the pleaded.

Executive chairman of Burutu Local Government Area however sympathised with the victims over the unfortunate incident, and added his voice to the appeal to Governor Okowa to deploy relief materials to cushion the impact of the disaster.