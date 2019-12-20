Gilbert Ekezie

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries recently held a two-day crusade tagged “Hope for the Needy” at the church’s international headquarters along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

Participants across Nigeria and beyond attended the event, which featured sermons on anointing and spiritual deliverance, salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, miracles, healing and more.

General overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, prayed for the congregants, and many were the testimonies that followed.

He said that the only way people could be at peace with God was by repenting and accepting Christ, pointing out that if God could save humanity from sin, through Jesus Christ, there was absolutely nothing He could not do to sustain those that repent.

“You should repent because, if you don’t, something worse will happen to you. Through Adam, we lost everything, but through Jesus Christ we gained everything,” he said.

The revivalist assured spinsters of getting married and having their own children, just as he assured those in need of wives that they would get good spouses soon.

The cleric said it was the turn of every Nigerian to testify to the goodness of God: “Inasmuch as God blessed Abraham in all things, those in great need at this point in time, especially Nigerians, shall not be forgotten. It is the turn of everyone to give testimonies about God blessings. But they are expected to come to the Lord with definite requests, genuine repentance, so that God will grant their heart’s desires.”

Pastor Afolabi Afowoseru, general overseer of The Standard Throne of Faith Ministry, Lokoja, Kogi State, handed his church over to The Lord’s Chosen. He said God rescued his church from those that wanted to convert the church to a mosque.

Awofoseru, who claimed he was obeying God’s instruction based on the revelation he received some time ago, insisted that he had no regrets handing over his churches in Lokoja and Ondo State to The Lord’s Chosen.

“That night, an angel woke me up and said ‘my servant, your assignment is not over. I have just opened a new chapter for your ministry. But I want you to join the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries. I thought it was a joke. I had to see the church’s general overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, one-on-one, and he told me to return to Lokoja and do the needful. So, I went back to Lokoja and met the state pastor of the Lord’s Chosen and handed over the documents of The Standard Throne of Faith Ministry to him. They held their first service there two weeks ago, and, last Sunday, we had a combined service at the headquarters in Lokoja.”

He said his coming to Lagos was to confirm that he had joined The Lord’s Chosen and to give a testimony: “My handing over my church to the Lord’s Chosen is not because of frustration or the challenges I experienced. I am only following the Lord’s instruction in that revelation.”

There were several testimonies. Mr. Odulukwe narrated how he was saved an auto accident and the sum of $15,000 he forgot on a motorbike was returned to him.

A 34-year-old deaf and dumb man received healing, just as some others said they were healed of three-year blindness and six-year Parkinson’s disease.

Mr. Isaiah Joseph said he was miraculously healed of a swollen body as well as kidney and liver problems. Mr. Bennett said he was miraculously saved when some armed robbers shot at him, but bullets did not penetrate his body. Denis Uwaezuoke, who was given a notice to quit his apartment, said he became a landlord within three months. Mr. Emmanuel Oduke said he miraculously got a Honda Pilot. A victim of 10 years of diabetes with frequent urinating and another suffering from a stroke for three years said they were healed after prayers by Pastor Muoka.

Besides those who were present at the event, millions of people who joined the crusade through the church’s cable network also had life-transforming testimonies, deliverance and spiritual rejuvenation.