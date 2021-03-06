Steven Gerrard has been handed a one-match suspension by the Scottish FA following his red card against Livingston on Wednesday night.

The Rangers boss was dismissed by referee John Beaton after confronting him at half-time following the decision not to award Alfredo Morelos a penalty and book the Colombian for diving.

Gerrard has been charged with breaching Rule 203 and a hearing date has been set for Thursday, March 25.

Speaking after the 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Gerrard said: “It’s a blatant penalty, it’s a stonewaller. I’m someone who wants to support officials because we are all human and we will make a mistake.

“But what I can’t stand for at this level is three people making the same mistake. They all had clear views of it. I could see it and I’m the furthest away.

“There are three officials at this level who all got it wrong together – I can’t have that. I asked for an explanation and he refused to speak to me.”