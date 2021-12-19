Scottish football legend Barry Ferguson has praised Joe Aribo’s impact on Rangers this season while urging the club not to sell him when the transfer window opens next month.

Aribo has been exceptional since he arrived from Charlton in 2019, but he has taken his game to a different level this season.

The 25-year-old has scored six league goals and registered three assists in 18 league appearances this season, but it is his all-round play that has earned him praises from many.

One of such displays was in Rangers 2-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday, where Aribo did not score or provide an assist but still ended up winning the Man Of The Match.

It is performances like the one against St Johnstone that have earned him praises from Ferguson, who said the Nigerian is now a complete player.

“I’ve rated Aribo highly ever since he first arrived in Glasgow from Charlton,” Ferguson said in his Daily Record Column.

“You could see straight away he was a talented young man.”