Terrel Parham aka Scotty LVX is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer.

He has announced plans to hold a virtual concert for his fans. Scotty announced the concert on his instagram page. He said with the pandemic restrictions put in place by the authorities, he wants to hold a 3 day virtual concert. The concert which he titled “The Narrative Concert” will start from the February 26th Friday – Sunday 28th, February 2021, being Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

He said the performance will also be used as an interactive session, where he will explain the inspiration and motivation behind the lyrics and some of his songs and also answer questions from his fans as he reflects on things to be thankful for in his career and the past year.

Scotty further stated that because of covid 19 the safest way to interact with his fans and followers is via Instagram live since most of his fans are on the social media platform.

Scotty is one of the emerging artists working to cement his place in the hiphop and RnB music scene in 2021.