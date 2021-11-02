From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Supreme Court order of injunction restraining the Federal Government and its agencies from ceding oil wells in Akri and Mgbede, Rivers State, to Imo State still subsists.

At the resumed hearing of Suit No. SC.1037/2020 filed by Attorney General of Rivers State (plaintiff) vs Attorney General of the Federation and others (defendants) yesterday, the Supreme Court adjourned the case to 17 January, 2022, for hearing of the substantive matter.

At the court session yesterday, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Attorney General of Imo State petition suffered setback, as the Supreme Court tacitly did not take an intended motion to set aside the ex parte order restraining federal government and its agencies from ceding oil wells, located in Akri and Mgbede communities to Imo State.

Counsel to the AGF, Remi Olatubura, and Attorney General of Imo State, Olusola Oke, had wanted their motion challenging the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to hear the matter to be heard.

But, the counsel for Rivers State government, Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), countered with a motion for direction, to streamline all the other motions.

The Supreme Court’s seven-member panel of justices, led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, adjourned the matter to January 17, 2022, to hear the substantive matter.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, counsel for Rivers State government, Sebastian Hon, SAN, said the matter was adjourned to 17 January, when all interlocutory application would be withdrawn and the substantive matter heard.

Rivers State government had filed a suit against the AGF and the Attorney General of Imo State before the Supreme Court, asking for a declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State as delineated on Nigeria’s administrative map, 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundary between Rivers and Imo.

