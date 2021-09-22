The Supreme Court, yesterday, fixed November 1 for definite hearing in the legal battle between Rivers and Imo over the ownership of 17 oil wells.

The apex court fixed the date after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), as first defendant, and Imo state, as second defendant, formally made appearances through their lawyers, Remi Olatubura, SAN and Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, respectively.

The apex court had on July 14 granted an order of injunction stopping the federal government and its agencies from ceding the 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede to Imo state.

The order of injunction was granted to stop an alleged implementation of the ceding of the 17 oil wells to Imo state, pending the determination of the suit brought before it by the Rivers state government.

The Supreme Court had, in a chamber ruling by an ex-parte application argued by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, restrained the AGF and the Attorney General of Imo state from taking any further action on the ownership of the disputed 17 oil wells till the ownership disputes surrounding them are resolved.

It also barred the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and the Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation from approving, implementing, or giving effect in any manner to a letter from RMAFC office, with reference number RMC/O&G/47/1/264 of July 1, 2021, which canceled the equal sharing of proceeds from the 17 oil wells by Rivers and Imo states.

Rivers, through its Attorney-General, had dragged the AGF and the Attorney General of Imo state before the Supreme Court praying for declaration that the boundary between Rivers state and Imo state, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map , 10, 11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations, are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between Rivers and Imo State.

Plaintiff also sought a declaration that as far as Nigeria’s administrative map 10,11 and 12 editions and other maps bearing similar delineations, relating to the boundaries between Rivers and Imo are unlawful and void.

The plaintiff also said the maps cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers state and to determine the revenue accruing to Rivers state from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.

It further applied that the Supreme Court declare that the correct instrument maps and documents, to be relied on determining the boundary between Rivers and Imo, are those used by the plaintiff in delineating the boundary line between Rivers and Imo state.

Plaintiff also sought declaration that all the oil wells within Akri and Mbede communities are wrongly attributed to Imo.

The plaintiff also said that they are all oil wells within the territory of Rivers state and form part of Rivers and that it is only Rivers that is entitled to receive the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the oil wells on the basis of the 1390 derivation as contained under section 162 of the 1999 constitution.

Rivers, therefore, sought order of mandatory injunction directing the AGF to calculate, to its satisfaction, and refund to it all revenue that have been wrongly attributed to or paid to Imo state on account of the limit or extent of their territories, including earnings due to it from revenue derived from Akri and Mbede oil wells.

The plaintiff also sought order of Injunction directing the AGF to withdraw from circulation its administrative map 10,11 and 12th editions and to refrain from relying on any of the said maps for the purpose of determining the boundary between Rivers and Imo state.

Rivers also applied for another order of mandatory injunction directing AGF to produce administrative map bearing the correct boundary between Rivers and Imo state.

A sum of N500,000,000 naira was also sought as cost of prosecuting the case.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.