Iseyin, the hometown of the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, in Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State, was agog on Monday, following the emergence of one of their illustrious sons as the leader of the apex court in the country, the Supreme Court.

The people of Iseyin, in Iseyin Local Government, have been jubilating since the news broke out on Monday morning that Ariwoola, would become the CJN because he was the next in rank in the Supreme Court to the former CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who resigned on health grounds.

The mood of the town was conveyed to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiy Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, and the National President, Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Alhaji Bayo Raji, during separate encounters on Monday.

The Aseyin, who spoke with reporters in Ibadan, congratulated the new CJN, attributing the elevation to years of toil, dedication and brilliant legal sojourn by Justice Ariwoola. He said the achievement would go into the history of the ancient town that one of its sons has made a remarkable accomplishment in the legal and judiciary system during his reign as the Aseyin of Iseyin.

His words: “Today, I am so happy about this development of the elevation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to the esteemed, apex position in the judiciary, which is the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). He has made history as the first son of Oyo State, Oke-Ogun and Iseyin to attain this feat.

“I wish every youth of today will take after this achievement, which is a product of years of legal toil, dedication to the legal career and a brilliant legal sojourn by the new CJN. Now, I can say that during my own time, Iseyin has been again put in the mouths of people around the world.”

In the same vein, the National President of I.D.U., Alhaji Bayo Raji, in a statement on Monday afternoon, said the body, which represents the interest and aspirations of the people of the community, was proud and happy about the new CJN’s achievement as it would serve as a veritable point of reference to guide future leaders.

He prayed that God will guide the new Chief Justice of the Federation to deliver justice with the fear of God, with maintenance of rule of law, equity and good conscience in his new judicial endeavours.

Raji continued: “On behalf of Kabiyesi, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba AbdulGaniy Adekunle Salaudeen, Ajinese I, and all sons and daughters of Iseyin, both at home and in the diaspora, we hereby congratulate our father, elder and a great son of Iseyin and indeed Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, the new Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his elevation to the exalted position.

“This is marvelous in our eyes. It is a well deserved and long awaited elevation and we are very happy about it. We pray to the Almighty Allah to always guide him in delivering Justice with the fear of God, while maintaining the rule of law, equity and good conscience, the whole town and indeed Oke-Ogun and Oyo State in general are proud of you.”