Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the the All Progressives Congress (APC) of mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to restrain itself from reversing its judgment on the Imo State governorship poll.

The PDP in a statement, said the ground for its demand for the review of the apex court judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state were unambiguous.

The opposition party, which hailed the Supreme Court for dismissing APC application for the review of its verdict on the Bayelsa governorship election, noted that the elements and grounds for the demands for the reversal of Imo state governorship election judgment were different from those of Bayelsa.

The party explained that its demand on Imo was not in any way in contestation of the authority and finality of the Supreme Court but a patriotic effort to assist it affirm its infallibility by correcting the inherent mistakes in the judgment which came as a result of misleading presentation to it by the APC.

“It is, therefore instructive to note that the various election matters before the Supreme Court were brought on clearly distinctive grounds and each should be treated on its merit before the law.”

Consequently, it urged the Supreme Court not to succumb to alleged threats and blackmail by APC to push it restrain itself from looking at the merit of the Imo case.