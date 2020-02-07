Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter yesterday alligned itself to the Supreme Court judgment that validated the election of governor Hope Uzodinma, as it has given its full support to the governor.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the State chairman of the apex socio-cultural organisation, Ezechi Chukwu explained that the body had withdrawn its support from Ihedioha because the Supreme Court which it said is regarded as the ‘hope of the common man’, declared Uzodinma winner of the election.

According to the chairman, “You may recall that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was declared winner of the March 2019 gurbanatorial election in Imo. Imo State Ohanaeze Ndigbo supported him because it was an election which was validated by both INEC and the judiciary.

“As their constitutional right however, senator Hope Uzodinma and many other contenders in that election who felt shortchanged in the process went to court to seek for redress . Be as it may , the apex court of the land on January 14 after a detailed scrutiny of the pronouncement of the lower court declared Uzodinma as the authentic winner,” Chukwu stated.

Also, the Igbo group has cautioned against any form of protest by anybody or group . “We equally encourage you to make constructive criticism of his government when need be because is an essential ingredient of democracy.

Chukwu added, “from the other way round, we equally condemn in strong terms any form of unconventional protestation which is premised on aggression, violence or extra judicial metrics and mechanism.”

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo state will not remain impassive in the face of such aberration by any group of people. I implore all of us to take the path of rule of law at all times since we ought to be all law abiding citizens in a democratic society,” Chukwu said.