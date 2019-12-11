The city of Umuahia will come alive today as the Diamond Academy holds its seventh anniversary award.

Scouts from different parts of the globe would grace the award. The scouts are in town to witness a three-day tournament, which the academy is putting together in a bid to discover talents.

Top on the list of those to be honoured at the event is former Golden Eaglets’ coach, Fanny Amun, who is well known as a transformer of talents.

Amun confirmed yesterday that he was already in Umuahia for the event.

Diamond Academy, it would be noted, discovered the duo of Kelechi Nwakali and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Promoter of the academy, Prince Martins Apugo, said, yesterday, that the academy was set to discover more talents for Nigeria with the tournament it is putting together.

He stressed that the award ceremony is also a way to recognise those who are contributing to the development of Nigerian football, in line with the vision of the academy.

“We have scouts from Europe, Brazil and other parts of the world. They are here to see the talents that would be on parade in our tournament. I’m sure some of the players would, after the tournament, be jetting for trials and, hopefully, begin the journey that would change their lives like Nwakali and Chukwueze,” Apugo said.