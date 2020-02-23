Christy Anyanwu

Following the recent temporary constraints imposed on the Steel Rolling Mills in Nigeria by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria which has led to the unexpected drastic reduction in the price of scrap iron, the National Association of Scrap And Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria, NASWDEN, has declared an indefinite strike to protest the exploitation of its members by the mills.

Declaring the strike action at a press conference held at the Association’s Operation office in Lagos, Comrade John. E. Obeh, the National President, said against the standard practice of steel rolling mills issuing a 90-Day notice to enable NASWDEN members adjust, the company took the advantage of unexpected temporary closure by SON to effect the cut in the price of scarp and waste they supplied.

According to the NASWDEN leader, the prices of various iron scrap prior to the February 5, 2020 closure were between N136,000 and N145,000 per ton. But when the temporary closure was lifted by the SON, the companies reduced the price to between N120 and N125,000 per ton.

“It is a standard that the steel rolling mills need to give a 90-Day notice prior to the reduction of price to enable our members adjust to the new price.