Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As reactions continued to trail the scrapping of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) by Mrohammed Adamu the inspector General of Police following a Nation wide protest against their notorious activities.

Prof Florence Orabueze, of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has said that the scrapping of FSARS will not solve the problem in police force.

Orabueze who is also a Laywer, said this in Nsukka on Monday in an interview with Newsmen while reacting to the scrapping of FSARS by IGP.

She said the entire police should be reformed to enable them to carry out their work according to international best practices.

“in as much as I commend IGP for dissolving FSARS on Sunday October 11, as a result of protest across the country by youths and celebrities to end the high-handedness of FSARS.

“The police boss should go beyond that by ensuring total reformation in the entire police force as some other policemen have also the mentality of FSARS in them.

“it will be like an old wine in a new bottle if those working in the defunct SARS are reintegrated into other police formations

without reforming them.

“The reform should be centered on respect of fundamental human rights, rule of law, rule of engagement and value on the life of citizens, she said.

Orabueze who is also the Director Center for African Studies commended Nigerians especially the youths for standing up to protest and condemn the excesses of FSARS against Nigerians they were paid to protect.

“it’s unfortunate that some Nigerians have been innocently killed, brutalized and intimidated as result of overzealousness of some people working in the disbanded FSARS.

“Their excesses has brought bad image to Nigeria and overshadowed the good work some of them must have done.

“I commend Nigerians for rising up to say enough is enough on excesses of FSARS as we look forward to seeing a well trained Nigeria police,” she said.

She however, said that, reforming of police should include paying them handsomely, with and good allowances that would boost their morale in discharging their duties.

“I believe that if the Nigerian police is reformed with good salary structure and gooda allowances they will do better as well as be able to compete with their counterparts in developed countries,” she said.