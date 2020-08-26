The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Mr Adamu Usman, on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the orderly conduct of applicants at the ongoing screening exercise for recruitment as Police Constables.

Usman told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna shortly after inspecting the exercise taking place at the Police Officers Mess, that the applicants were conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

He said that the process had been very transparent, with the representatives of the State Government as well as those of the Federal Character Commission monitoring.

He, however, urged the applicants to maintain social distancing by avoiding crowded areas during and after the exercise, as part of safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner assured the appilcants that the command would monitor the conduct of the exercise to ensure transparency, as directed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He also urged the applicants to be law-abiding, cooperate with the officials and observe safety tips. (NAN)