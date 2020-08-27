Mr Fom Pam, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has commended applicants for recruitment of police constables from Plateau, for their orderly conduct during the ongoing screening exercise.

Pam, who is incharge of the exercise, made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue of the programme in Jos.

He promised that applicants would be treated equally, adding that the police command in the state would ensure that the exercise was transparent.

According to him, the command would ensure that all applicants were properly screened, irrespective of the large turnout.

“Since we commenced this screening on Monday, the exercise has been going on well.

“We do not have any serious challenge, except the fact that the volume of the applicants is quite large.

“We are doing our best to see that everyone who applied is duly screened and captured.

One of the applicants, Hope Asuluk, said she was treated fairly during the exercise

Hope also lauded the command for ensuring adherence to the safety measures against COVID-19 during exercise.(NAN)