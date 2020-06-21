Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Christ Embassy, Uyo has made good their threat to reopen their church for worship service without taking cognizance of the Akwa Ibom state government approved guidelines for reopening of churches as issued by the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The church had last week issued a warning to “the government, security agencies and the general public that we as a Church shall soon commence our normal services,” describing the CAN guidelines as impracticable.

On Sunday, the church located close to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly positioned bouncers at its gates and practically prevented the Guidelines for Church reopening Monitoring Committee from gaining access to the Church premises to ascertain level of compliance as mandated by the State Government.

The committee led by Mr Enobong Uwah which arrived the church about 11am after visiting other Churches was blocked from entering the church by the bouncers at the gate, which was also locked, and was told to leave insisting that they would not be allowed entry.

Daily Sun learned that all entreaties from Uwah and other members of the team including the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Dr. Ndueso Ekwerre, Dr Stella Udoh and other representatives of security agencies fell on deaf ears.

To avoid a scuffle, Uwah asked the Committee members who were nearly roughened up during the heated argument to depart as the committee returned to make the report to the appropriate authorities.

While declaring the position of Christian Embassy regarding the guidelines, Pastor Emmanuel Effiong, had sin at the ress conference: “Our church is a global ministry and we do not believe or advocate unionism, rather we believe in the unity of faith. Today, we state without equivocation that we are not members of CAN or any other association in the country and as such hold the strong belief that we cannot and should not be bound by whatever decision the association reaches out with government.

“While we do not question the right of anybody or churches forming association nor are we against CAN or any association setting up guidelines for their members, it is unacceptable to believe that such guidelines will be binding on non-members of their groups.

“The use of face masks for the entire duration of congregational worship is an act, which has been scientifically proven to be hazardous to the health as uninterrupted use of face masks over a long period of time may cause hypoxia-the absence of oxygen to sustain bodily functions.

“Also, we are expected not to sit more than 200 worshippers during each church service, among others. This is a clear attempt to gag the church.”