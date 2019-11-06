Nigeria international, Kelechi Nwakali, will officially begin his reign at Spanish side, SD Huesca, later this month after the midfielder’s application for a work permit reached advanced stages, AOIFootball.com has confirmed.

The 21-year-old joined the Spanish outfit on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer, but was made to wait after plenty of setbacks in his attempt to secure a work permit to enable him play in Spain.

Nwakali, who is now with Nigeria’ U-23 team preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in Egypt, will, however, join the team officially later this month after both the player and club representatives meet to conclude all terms involving the transfer.