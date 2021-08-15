Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has commended the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for the ruling it gave, ordering the forfeiture of a sum of money allegedly diverted from the office by some former staff.

In a statement signed by the Head of Communications in the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Rotimi Ajayi, the management of the special intervention unit said the case arose following the discovery that the safeguard measures put in place had been breached by the suspected staff who was redeployed to the mother agency in 2019.

Rotimi further informed that the Princess Orelope-Adefulire consequently directed the then Secretary of Programmes, OSSAP-SDGs, to ensure thorough investigation of the breach by the necessary authorities and prosecution of the culprits.

He assured that OSSAP-SDGs would continue to ensure compliance with all necessary financial rules and cooperate with relevant authorities in line with the anti-corruption stance of,President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.