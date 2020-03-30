Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Conditional Cash Transfer Programme of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has empowered 400 farmers in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State with grants of N36 million.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from five wards, including Abiokunla-1, Iyoba, Ugboko, Urhonigbe-South and Igbanke East, were handed N90,000 each. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds, stressing that the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme is critical to the overall poverty eradication plan.

The governor, who was represented by a member representing Orhionmwon South at the state Assembly also said: “This first phase, we targeted the poor and vulnerable households in the five selected councils.

“While appreciating the Federal Government for its contribution to the programme, the governor reassured that his administration is committed to the welfare of Edo people.

Earlier, Chairman of the local government, Sylvester Okoro, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to take the scheme seriously.

“I encourage you to be dedicated and committed to your chosen enterprise to justify the purpose of which the funds were meant,” he said.