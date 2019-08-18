WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has promised to provide resources which will make youths of the state to be actively involved in the drive towards ensuring that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) eradicates poverty, adding that youths are key drivers of the SDGs across the developing nations, especially Nigeria.

The governor said he was one of those incurable optimists, who shared the views that poverty can be eradicated in Nigeria in 2030, as projected, with diligent deployment of the SDG’s programmes and policies.

Fayemi, who spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend during an event commemorating the 2019 International Youth Day, urged the youths to develop themselves intellectually and skillfully, to be able to compete with their contemporaries globally, since the world is now a “global village”.

Some youths, who have distinguished themselves in the area of scholarship and other community-based projects were garlanded at the event.

Fayemi, represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said: “the essence of the SDGs is to eradicate poverty globally and make the world a better place to live for everyone by 2030.

“Throughout the world, there is a new order that recognises the skills of young people, a new order that believes society must be devoid of poverty and diseases, a new order that believes people must live well, a world free of pollution and how do we get there?

“Governor Fayemi knew that any order that fails to empower the youths with leadership is bound to fail. The present government is ready to empower you because you are our future.

“So, let your impacts be felt in your respective communities because development starts from the grassroots. The SDGs goal is to eradicate poverty before 2030, this can be attained with partnerhips among relevant stakeholders “, he stated.

The Governor’s wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, charged the youths to be focused, diligent and visionary, for them to be able to succeed in life.

“You don’t need to rely on money to become fulfilled, with strong vision and focuses, you can become great. Lay your hands on productive ventures and run away from evils”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Dr. Abimbola Solanke, described the SDG’s interaction with youths as the first of its kind in the State since 2015 when the goals was adopted by World Leaders.

“It is worthy of note that Ekiti is fortunate to be part of the 21 States that will be celebrating the 2019 edition of International Youth Day facilitated by Nigerian Youths Network in SDGs. Our mission is to use Ekiti youths as local SDGs advocates for meaningful impact.

“We need to let you know that since 2015 when SDGs was adopted by World Leaders, Ekiti State has not keyed into organizing and Converging Youths for SDGs development-oriented programmes and also establishing impact-driven structures and networks that will enable Ekiti Youths to take ownership of the goals”, She said.

Solanke said though the government has primary responsibility for implementing the SDGs policy, bust insisted that the policy was not a sole responsibility of government.

She urged the youths to take ownership of SDGs development policy, to be able to have a strong community impact it was targeted to achieve.