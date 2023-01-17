From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, (OSSAP-SDGs) has handed over a fully equipped 120-Bed Mother and Child Hospital to Kaduna State Government.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including operating theatres, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning room, consultation rooms and laboratory, ultra-scan machine, vacuum extractor delivery set and an Emergency Cart with full compliments.

The facility which is one of the over 25 of such advanced medical facilities being established across the country also has quarters for doctors in addition to an intensive care ambulance and another well-equipped ambulance.

Speaking during the commissioning and handover ceremony of the facility at DANDAURA Community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday 13th January, 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire noted that the project is a strategic intervention directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

She explained that interventions like the Mother and Child Centres are necessary to stop the primary and secondary effects of COVID-19 pandemic from reversing decades of human development gained through the SDGs.

She also commended the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i, for his unwavering commitment and support to our collective desire to implement the SDGs in Nigeria.

“OSSAP-SDGs and Kaduna state government have worked closely and tirelessly to construct and furnished this state-of-the-art facility as a strategic tool for healthcare service provisioning in the state.

“It is therefore expected that the Kaduna state government, and indeed other state governments, benefitting from such interventions, will make judicious use of the facilities in a sustainable way for the benefit of our mothers and children.

“We will continue to prioritize interventions with potential impacts on the lives of the poor and vulnerable members of our society, so that no ‘Nigerian is left behind,’” Orelope-Adefulire promised.

While commissioning the facility, Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, who was represented by his commissioner for Budget and Planning Commission, Umma Aboki, expressed his sincere appreciation to President Buhari and OSSAP-SDGs for the hospital project.

He also reiterated the commitment of his government to the achievement of SDGs and on human development as well as expressed his appreciation to OSSAP-SDGs for the interventions and other ongoing projects in the state.

“I must thank the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) for choosing Kaduna State to execute this laudable project, as well as the one they are building in Zaria and also appreciate the SSAP’s commitment to build an additional one in Lere Local Government Area. We look forward to more developmental partnerships in the future in our commitment to leaving no one behind,” he said.

The Governor also urged the beneficiary to access, use and protect the facility.

“To the community, this is a huge investment, and thus I urge you to take responsibility and ownership of this hospital, make judicious use in a sustainable manner and ensure you protect it and serves the purpose for which it was built for the benefit of all.

“With the commissioning of this hospital, we again reaffirm our resolve and commitment of building a resilient and sustainable community one of which is to provide healthcare to residents of Kaduna State through the commissioning of this 120-Bed Mother and Child Centre named after His Excellency, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) today for the benefit of all and humanity,” the Commissioner added.

While justifying the citing of the facility in Dandaura, the member representing Kauru Federal Constituency, Mukhtar Zakari Chawai, said the community and Kauru Local Government Area in general had always come last in every need assessment study carried out since the commencement of the implementation of the SDGs.

He therefore noted that the facility will give succor to the people of the area.

Traditional rulers and distinguished guests who attended the inauguration of the health facility also expressed appreciation to the OSSAP-SDGs.

A top traditional ruler in the area, Emir of Kauru, HRH. Zakari Ya’u Shehu Usman II particularly urged the community to take ownership, use and protect the facility in a bid to ensure sustainability.