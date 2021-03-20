From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government said its prompt payments of counterpart funding on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the supportive agriculture policies in the state have accelerated employment opportunities and development in the state.

Senior Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on SDGs, Alhaji Umar Hassan Turakin Augie stated this while addressing students of Raudatus Sunnah Academy, Jega and their teachers in his office.

Augie explained that the state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has shown keen interest in the SDGs and Anchor Borrowers Programmes in the state, which, he said, have started yielding results.

He said: “We thank the state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his interest and guidance in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in the state through his pro programmes in the state, ranging from his prompt and timely payments of SDGs counterpart matching grants and his agriculture revolution in the rice production to generate employment to the teeming youth to enhance income generation and ensure food security for the state and the nation at large.

“These are done through public partnership between the Central Bank of Nigeria and Kebbi State through the Anchor Borrowers programme, as well as private-public partnership arrangement which has led to the springing up of small and medium rice mill companies in the state.”

He stated apart from the rice mill companies, the government’s foresight in the establishment of pilot cassava farms at Gwandu, Maiyama and Danko Wasagu Local Government areas through partnership with NNPC for the commencement of ethanol production, would enhance internal revenue generation in the state.

“I would urge you to serve as a role model to form SDGs clubs in your school in order to see to the attainment of the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”