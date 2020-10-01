Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A non-governmental organisation, LEAP Africa, in partnership with Union Bank Plc will on October 2 and 3 host the 8th virtual edition of the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA) to celebrate African youths.

The event with the theme: “Mobilizing Collective Action for Systemic Change: Countdown to 2030″ is aimed to activate collective action and reinforce the urgent need to take sustainable actions towards the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Femi Taiwo, Executive Director, LEAP Africa, said: ‘As an organisation, one of our two big focus is raising talents for the SDGs and we believe Social Innovators Programme (SIP) and SIPA are vital to achieving this objective. Over the years, we have enjoyed the partnership with Union bank in realizing the objectives of SIPA not just in funding the programme but also ensuring that young people have the necessary support required to realize their full potentials.

‘This year, we are happy to bring in more partners like Canva and Sahara Foundation to support us on this journey, and further increase the impact of our work.’

The conference, scheduled to hold for two days, with a line-up of 33 global speakers, will feature one plenary session and seven impactful breakout sessions with topics covering different sectors of the economy.

The keynote address will be delivered by Pamela Nathenson, Executive Director, World Connect, it will also feature Melanie Perkins, Co-founder, Canva.