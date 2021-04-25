From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Miss World United Nations, Hadassah Allaputa, has unveiled a family pageant for humanitarian service.

The event, which was launched in Abuja and tagged ‘United Nation’s Pageants Nigeria,’ will draw participants from across Nigeria who would compete for eight titles.

Speaking during the launch, Allaputa explained that the pageant would focus more on training and development of participants for the betterment of their communities.

She said: “We would be having eight categories of contestants from different age groups and gender. They will be trained, equipped and empowered to become kings and queens, princes and princesses of the United Nations Pageant

“They will serve as role models and ambassadors, carrying out particular SDG goals of the United Nations.

“They will be taught peace and conflict resolution, etiquette, image branding, humanitarian services, as well as persuasive communication and effective leadership skills.”