Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Bauchi State office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) said it has awarded about 40 contract for the execution of various projects in the sectors of Health and Education.

Director General, Bauchi State, Hajiya Maryam Garba Bagel, disclosed this when she featured on a BRC phone in programme tagged “Tafiya da Gwani”

Bagell said the development was to enhance living condition of the citizens through the execution of the the projects.

She said the state office with the support of critical stakeholders, will come up with framework to deliver on its mandate effectively.

She said currently, the office had focused attention in the areas of education, health, environment and water and sanitation in line with cardinal objectives of the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The Director General recalled that, the state of the Sustainable Development Goals on the inception of the present administration, it has distributed ambulances to selected Healthcare Centers to ensure effective healthcare delivery.