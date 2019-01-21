Following the allegations made by Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed that opposition parties were sponsoring terror group Boko Haram to disrupt next month’s presidential election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has fired a salvo at him.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Muhammad, the party asked the minister to stop displaying the Federal government’s incompetence in handling issues it was elected to solve.

He also called on the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to effect arrest of suspected sponsors.

“We are not surprised; they have always been shifting the burden of their inability to address the major problems which they were elected to address.

“Why can’t they arrest those oppositions members they have identified as sponsoring Boko Haram?” he asked.