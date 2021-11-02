Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Obinna Uzoh, has promised to revamp Anambra State’s economy if he emerges the governor of the state on November 6.

Uzoh, at a town hall meeting of the party in Awka, the state capital, said that he had developed a formidable blueprint with which he would transform the state’s economy, create jobs and improve the social services in the state.

The governorship hopeful said that from the available reports before him, the SDP has the brightest chance of emerging victorious on the election day.

“We already have a powerful support base in SDP. We are not in the business of gathering people and parading them before journalists as defectors. No. Many people believe in Obinna Uzor and the SDP.

“Available reports show that the best candidate for the job whom the people want is Obinna Uzoh.

“I want to thank all of you for your hard works. We have 18 political parties contesting this election. But out of all of them, only four of them have up to 6,068 polling agents. SDP is number one of the four.

“Please make sure you make the best use of the tags when they arrive; convince people to vote for the SDP so that all of us can go to Agu Awka. If other parties give you money, put it in your pocket but still ensure you do the right thing.

“We want to repair Anambra and make it better. We plan to offer free education to our children; tar our roads, ensure steady power supply, give our people clean water, help the poor, and empower our people.

