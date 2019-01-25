Okwe Obi, Abuja

Piqued by the ruling of an Appeal Court headed by Justice Abdul Aboki in Abuja, which recognised Dr Donald Duke as the legitimate presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of next month’s poll, Professor Jerry Gana has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Gana, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, described the judgement as “erroneous, contradictory and a miscarriage of justice.”

The former Minister of Information, also accused the party’s National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, of orchestrating most of the problems confronting the party.

Represented by the Director-General of G19, Dr. Ike Neliaku, he said, “arising from the above and many other lacunae and contradictions in the judgment, we have carefully weighed the views and options presented by our stakeholders and supporters across the world, and resolved to accede to what is in the long term interest of our democracy.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs Executive Order 007 to allow companies construct federal roads

“It is therefore our considered opinion that the judgment of the Court of Appeal is erroneous, contradictory and a miscarriage of justice. The decision is therefore not acceptable to us.

“Our candidate, Prof. Jerry Gana, has resolved to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court. We believe that, apart from setting the records straight and clarifying matters of Constitutional Order, this will strengthen our electoral law, enrich our jurisprudence, as well as deepen and widen our democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Falae at a press briefing, flayed Prof Gana for taking the matter to court, adding that the situation had created a lacuna in the party even though it was his constitutional rights.

Notwithstanding, he called on all contending parties to accept the outcome of the ruling for national unity, stressing that there “is no victor or vanquish.”

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said: “The leadership of the party has resolved that all those involved in this litigation, including the party, must abide by the ruling of the Appeal Court,” he added.