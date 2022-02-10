From Okwe obi, Abuja
As the crisis bedeviling the Social Democratic Party (SDP), continues, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been advised not to recognise a faction led by Dr Olu Agunloye.
The advice was contained in a statement issued yesterday by a factional National Secretary, Simon Adeshina, and headed by Abdul Isiaq.
Adeshina explained that the resolution was reached after a meeting with the Isiaq and Supo Shonibare’s camp that took place on January 9, 2022.
He said, “The lingering leadership tussle in SDP took a dramatic turn of event yesterday 9th Jan 2022 as both the Chief Shonibare and Dr Abdul Isiaq groups held a two and half hours meeting to reposition SDP. The meeting resolved as follows;
“That the two groups enjoin INEC not give recognition to the present faction occupying the secretariat henceforth as there is no basis for it.
“That both sides recognise the need to harmonise progress of SDP particularly considering the forth coming 2023 General Election;
“That the two groups shall set up a caretaker committee soon to pave way for a true national convention within the time limit set by INEC;
“That the two groups is desirous of bringing confidence back to d members of the party and d general public interested in SDP to take over power at all levels in Nigeria;
“That both groups shall ensure that no group is marginalised or disadvantage in d proposed arrangements;
“That the two groups will be willing to admit more groups into SDP who believe in d manifesto and programmes of the Party”
Leave a Reply