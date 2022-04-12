The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has elected new council members to steer the affairs of the party.

The newly elected State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Shina Oludare disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Oludare, a multiple award winning sports journalist, said that the new excos emerged at the State Congress held on Saturday at Ogba in Lagos state.

Oludare said that Miss Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka emerged as the chairperson of the party in the state while Messrs Ishmael Taqwallahi and Mayowa Akinbode were elected as Deputy Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

He said that other elected officers were Susan Lawanson (Treasurer), Kolade Adepoju (Youth Speaker), Tolulope Osundolire (Woman Speaker), Nelson Fadeni (Legal Adviser) and Ibeh Kamsi (Organising Secretary).

The rest include Dr Adefemi Adeniran (Labour and Civil Society), Omobolanle Tajudeen (Financial Secretary), Samuel Isah (Assistant Financial Secretary), Chioma Ojibah (Auditor) among others.

According to him, the congress was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and notable SDP stalwarts including the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr Joseph Abu.

He added that the congress also had in attendance the immediate past Lagos State Chairman, Mr Femi Olaniyi as well as party leaders and supporters across various councils.

Oludare said: “This is a call to serve and I promise to give it my all so we ensure our set goals are accomplished.

“I want to say a big thanks to the members of SDP, Lagos State Chapter for their trust.

“This is a strong indication that they believe in youth and that accentuates the fact that there is hope again.

“I will enjoin my fellow youth to key in SDP’s work of remaking Nigeria great again – block by block, brick by brick. For this is the true genius of this great nation.” (NAN)