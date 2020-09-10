The Edo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has endorsed the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its preferred choice for Edo State governorship election.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Asimu Yakubu, stated this when he led other members of the party across the three senatorial districts of the state to declare support for Ize-Iyamu.

“We have sat down and discussed all the candidates’ pedigrees and members arrived at supporting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for governor of Edo State.

“There are no regrets in endorsing Ize-Iyamu as the SDP believes that he has all it takes to take the state to the next level and bring development and hope to the people of the state”, Yakubu said.

The youth leader of the party, said the ‘youths wing’ of the party had no dissenting voice as pastor Ize-Iyamu has been adopted as the party’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

“The youths of SDP have unanimously agreed that Ize-Iyamu has what it takes in his simple agenda to take Edo State economy to compete in the world economy”.

A leader in the party, Mr. Peter Imasolovia said the SDP as a family had no choice but to support Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s ambition to become the governor of Edo State.

He stressed that, “since the SDP has not been able to flag off with less than two weeks to election, we decided to adopt Pastor as our candidate and we are ready to support him so that the state will continue on the part of development unlike in the past four years of underdevelopment”.

Party leaders, executives, women, youths and members across the three senatorial districts in the state gathered to show unflinching support for Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s governorship bid. Edo Assembly urges INEC, others to ensure credible poll

The Edo House of Assembly has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the INEC to ensure that the Sept. 19 election in the state is free, fair and credible.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, who made the call during plenary on Wednesday in Benin, said any attempt to subvert the will of the people at the poll should be resisted.