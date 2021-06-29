From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Anambra State, Chief Arinze Ekenem, has said the party would win the November 6 governorship election, and also take over the Government House in March, 2022.

He made the assertion Tuesday at the party secretariat in Awka, the state capital, after he was declared winner of the primarily election and flag bearer of the party.

“SDP has done what it has never done before, by electing a candidate that is sure to deliver result; because, I believe I will win the November 6 election for the party.

“We will go to the field with other political parties, and will make sure we checkmate rigging. We know what it takes to win governorship election; so, we’re prepared,” he said.

While also thanking delegates and SDP leadership for allowing him to be standard bearer of the party, Ekenem also assured that he would not disappoint in whatever expectations the party had of him.

Chairman of the party in the state, Dr Webster Okonkwo, said the vision of the party is to change the face of Nigeria and its people; adding that SDP would take over Anambra in 2022, and make inroad into other states in 2023.

Earlier, while announcing the result of the election, chairman of the SDP primary election panel, Hajia Maggie Mariam Batubo, said Ekenem, being a lone contestant, won a total of 111 votes out of a total of 114 votes cast by delegates from across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, to emerge candidate of the party.

He commended the party and its delegates for their peaceful disposition throughout the exercise, and urged them to work hard to win the November 6 polls.

Leader of INEC team that monitored the primary, Shehu Wahab, in his own remarks, commended the party, describing the exercise as peaceful.