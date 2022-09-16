The founding Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, on Thursday said that the party has what it takes to win the 2023 general elections.

Falae stated this at the official inauguration of the party’s new National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that when he decided to revive the party, some people thought it was impossible, but today the party had grown in number and strength across the country.

“SDP is the only party with right technology, philosophy and manifesto. We deserve to rule Nigeria and by the grace of God we will be there.

“We have a good Presidential candidate in the person of Adewole Adebayo who has not only demonstrated his knowledge of law but history, anthropology, architecture and other fields.

“We need someone with broad mind and education like Adebayo to lead our country.

“The party may not have a governor today, but I have no doubt that SDP will be in Aso rock and become governors in many state in 2023, “ Falae said.

He commended the party leadership for its achievements, urging them to continue to bring back those who left the party and new members to work together to win the 2023 general elections.

Falae decried the rate at which many young men and professionals including doctors were leaving Nigeria to seek greener pastures.

“If we do not restructure and revive Nigeria, more and more young people will desert the country,” Falae said.

He said that with Adebayo as SDP presidential candidate, Nigerians have the chance to elect a president that would restructure and chart a new course for the country.

In his remarks, the SDP Presidential Candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, expressed his commitment to be a better president that would deliver good governance and democracy to Nigeria when elected.

Adebayo said that when elected, he would deliver victory to Nigerians in form of sound medical care, security and education.

“If you want to know if I will be a better president, look at the decisions that I taken.

“Of all the money bags and peoples of claim titles I have chosen a youth, a leader of change, dynamic person, banker, economist and proven integrity, Yusuf Buhari as my running mate.

“SDP has the young person as the national chairman who represent the future.

“I am telling Nigerians that the alternative you have been looking for is here. The excuse that you don’t have a choice is gone.”

He advised Nigerians not to listen to pundits on the 2023 general elections saying the outcome of the election would surprise many.

The SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, said that the SDP is a moving train determined to win the 2023 general elections.

“I don’t see any party defeating the SDP, unless we are not committed. The array of our gubernatorial candidates who have contested elections before is overwhelming.

“If you mention any of them, people know them and they will win for SDP. We don’t concede defeat. There is no defeat in our dictionary.”

Gabam urged party members to forget their personal issues and work together to save Nigeria.

He described the new building as a demonstration of prudent management of the party meagre resources by its leadership.

Gabam said it was also a demonstration that SDP would manage Nigeria’s resources well and that the party was ready for the 2023 general elections.

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, urged the party leaders and members to go back to the grassroots and mobilise support for SDP and its candidates.

Yakasai, who was represented by the SDP gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State, Dr Umar Ardo, advised the party to take advantage of the new Electoral Act 2022, to win elections for the party.

“2022 electoral act is an opportunity for the SDP to mobilise for the party. There is no more room for rigging and vote allocation have been tackled,” Yakasai said.(NAN)