Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Anambra State, Dr Webster Okonkwo, has said that his party was not planning to organize a fundraising ceremony from which it could generate money to execute the election.

Okonkwo said that although the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appear to have the required resources for the election, the SDP would shock them on the poll’s day.

“Looking at what we all know, the assumption is that the parties in power like the APGA that is controlling the state and the APC that is controlling the government of the federation, they’re in a very good position in terms of resources for the election.

“But I think, what we should be thinking of at this point in time is the threshold because when you are talking about finance, you’re talking of a threshold a candidate must, maybe, be able to cross.

“It does not mean that whoever is with the highest resources will be elected to be governor of the state. I don’t think it transcends to that. What I think we are looking at is that there is a particular financial threshold that every candidate that intends to win the election must pass.

“So, I think the aim of the SDP will be to come to that threshold so that we can stand a chance of having a thorough campaign and mobilizing and sensitizing our people to vote for the party.

“And as far as I know, SDP will always get to that threshold. So, financial resources may not actually be the determining factor”, Okonkwo said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.