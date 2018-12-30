Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the weekend presented flags to 14 candidates of the party in Benue North East Senatorial district.

The candidates who received the flags from the national Vice Chairman (North Central) of the party, Arc. David Umar, included the senatorial candidate for the zone, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, three House of Representatives candidates and ten House of Assembly candidates.

Speaking during the flag off of his campaign which held LGEA Primary School, Lessel, in Ushongo Local government Area of the state, the SDP senatorial candidate, Chief Barnabas Gemade, enjoined the people to queue behind the party in the 2019 general elections.

He recalled that in 2011, he launched his campaign in Adikpo and won the election; in 2015 he launched his campaign in Zaki Biam and won, maintaining that his 2019 campaign which he launched in Lessel would also be won.

Gemade who posited that he had helped several people in the past who, after making it in life refused to give back to the society, said it was for the purpose of helping the masses that he eventually went into politics.

Chief Gemade who spoke in Tiv language, enjoined the people of the zone to vote for him one more time even as he urged them to begin to search for a credible personality whom he would hand over to when he was ready to retire from active politics.

On his part, House of Representatives candidate for Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, Dickson Pawa, who spoke on behalf of other SDP House of Reps candidates from the zone appealed to the people to vote for SDP for good representation.

In a remark, state Chairman of the Party, Engr. John Enemari, who assured the people that the SDP would perform better than any party that had ruled the state in the past, urged the people to cast their votes for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.