By Sunday Ani

A few hours before the commencement of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primary election scheduled to take place later today at the Eagle’s Square in Abuja, a frontline female aspirant, Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, has dropped out of the race, collapsing her campaign structure to support rival Prince Adewole Adebayo’s aspiration.

She made the announcement at a press conference following the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South. As a loyal party member, she not only withdrew her bid but also collapsed her political campaign structure into Adebayo’s Campaign Organisation just to ensure a better outing for the party in the 2023 presidential elections.

Nuhu-Aken’Ovia Cesnabmihilo was one of the few female aspirants across parties who first picked the presidential forms. Until her withdrawal from the race yesterday, she was a strong contender to the party’s presidential ticket.

In her withdrawal speech, Nuhu-Aken’Ovia stated: “The party comes first. I am a party woman, a loyal and obedient one at that. I go by what my party says, and it is my responsibility and every other member to ensure that the party triumphs in the coming election. I decided to support him and the party by giving and submitting my political structure to his organisation in order to have a good showing at the polls.”

In his speech, Adebayo commended her and described her action as an exemplary one that is worthy of emulation. He said people like her should be encouraged to offer themselves to serve their country.

“I have learnt a lot from her and I have seen that Nigeria is blessed with talents. I consider myself as a person after leadership and I was immediately asking how come I didn’t know her before now? When I saw the demography following Nuhu-Aken’Ovia and her mastery of issues, I told myself that I have a strong voice to contend with. And she made me be more serious, more detailed and go down to the grassroots because while we were doing press conferences and so many other practical things, she was penetrating the communities. I appreciate this important gesture of hers. I salute her courage and it should be emulated,” the candidate stated.

